Install as you want
Support for CocoaPods, Carthage and Swift Package Manager.
Comprehensive
Our Swift SDK has full feature parity with the implicit API.
Example apps
Use our reference applications for iOS and tvOS to get started.
Get up and running in no time at all.
Run your store in any currency you have.
We make sure our code works, so that your code works.
We don't need other code to run, so you don't need to manage versions.
View the full SDK and see the example apps over on GitHub.
It’s as easy as adding a CocoaPod, installing via Carthage, or using the Swift Package Manager. Moltin is incredibly powerful & lightning fast. With a fully native SDK, it’s super simple to use in Swift.
The Moltin Swift SDK allows you to quickly and easily add a shopping cart to your native iOS app.
Make your online store truly mobile-ready by bringing your products from your web store directly into your native iOS app, with our simple-to-use SDK.
Moltin aggregates the most popular payment gateways, allowing you to choose your preferred provider. You can also integrate Apple Pay with your store’s iOS app via Stripe - like in our example app.
Inventory, carts, categorization, search, checkout and more in or Swift. Take a look at our example apps or download the SDK and get started today!